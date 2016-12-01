Griezmann reaches verbal agreement over Man Utd move
18 January at 19:11Antoine Griezmann has reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United over a potential summer transfer move at the Old Trafford, The Independent reports. The Frenchman is reported to be willing to join his compatriot Paul Pogba and Manchester United seem intended to match the player’s € 100 million release clause to make the striker’s dream come true.
Griezmann’s United switch in January, however, is highly unlikely as the Colochoneros have been handed a one window transfer ban and would not be able to sign a replacement for Griezmann in case the player joins the Old Trafford in the current transfer window.
Griezmann is said to have reached a verbal agreement and is even reported to have already decided his squad number for next season when, however, Manchester United will be required to set up another world-record move to take the Frenchman to the Old Trafford.
Griezmann has 12 goals and six assists in 25 games in all competitions with Atletico Madrid so far this season.
