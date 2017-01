Antoine Griezmann has reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United over a potential summer transfer move at the Old Trafford, The Independent reports. The Frenchman is reported to be willing to join his compatriotand Manchester United seem intended to match the player’s € 100 million release clause to make the striker’s dream come true.Griezmann’s United switch in January, however, is highly unlikely as the Colochoneros have been handed a one window transfer ban andin case the player joins the Old Trafford in the current transfer window.​Griezmann is said to have reached a verbal agreement and is even reported to have already decided his squad number for next season when, however,​Griezmann has 12 goals and six assists in 25 games in all competitions with Atletico Madrid so far this season.