Griezmann reveals the real reason why he will snub summer Man Utd move

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is one of the most wanted European striker so much so both Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly willing to match his € 100 million release clause in order to bring him to the Premier League.



The Frenchman, however, has released an interview with RMC revealing the reason why he is not interested in moving to Manchester United, and, more generally in England.



“I have doubts regarding my private life. It’s always raining in England and I need to feel happy everywhere I go”, the France International said.



“Where could I go next? Barcelona have better strikers than me and a move to Real Madrid would be impossible given the team I play for at the moment.”



“I’ve heard many rumours linking me with a move to England. When I was at Real Sociedad I was feeling like I wanted to go somewhere else. I don’t have the same felling right now. Let’s see how the season will end. If this campaign will end in a bad way I will put future under question but that is not relevant at the moment.”

