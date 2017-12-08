Mundo Deportivo report that Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has told Manchester United that he has an agreement with Catalan giants Barcelona.

United are still very much interested in acquiring the services of Griezmann, a player they were after this past summer but a transfer could not go through because of Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban. Not just the Red Devils, but Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain too are interested in signing the Frenchman.

The Red Devils have been informed that Griezmann already has an agreement with Barcelona and the president’s of Atletico and Barcelona have given the green light to signal the deal to go through.

Griezmann has a release of 100 million euros and Barcelona would pay the sum before the 1st of July next year and the forward is said to be keen on a move himself too.

Barcelona were after Griezmann last summer as well, but Atletico’s decision to increase his release clause following the imposition of the transfer ban forced them to drop interest in the Frenchman.

