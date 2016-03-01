After reports on Sunday suggested that French striker Antoine Griezmann was reconsidering his decision to snub a move to Manchester United this summer, comes news that a deal between the Red Devils and Atletico Madrid will be done next summer to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.



Griezmann looked set to make a move during the current window but when Atleti had a transfer embargo slapped on them which meant they were unable to bring in any new faces until January 2018, the Frenchman pledged his future to the Spanish club citing that it would be inappropriate to leave at the current time.

