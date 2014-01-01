Griezmann writes about Man Utd, collapsed deals with Barca, Arsenal, Tottenham

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is at somewhat of a career inflection point. His value has risen over recent years – despite the Frenchman’s disappointing current campaign – and has been linked to some of the biggest clubs in the world.



So what is a 26-year-old multi-millionaire soccer star to do at a time like this? Write a book, of course!



The autobiography, which was released in Spanish, offers an open and revealing look into his life leading up to an imminent mega transaction.



“For months now my name has come out linked with Manchester United," Griezmann writes. "The English press said they were willing to pay €100 million, that is, my release clause. I was not going to waste time denying it.”



Then there are confirmations of offers from other clubs over the years. He says he rejected an approach from Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola in 2011, chose Atletico over Tottenham in 2014, and turned down Paris Saint-Germain in 2015.



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger also missed his chance. He writes about the summer of 2013, when Wenger was interested and told Griezmann "put aside all other offers." Eventually the deal fell through, and, when Arsenal reached out again, he told his agent, “Forget it, after the blow they gave us.”