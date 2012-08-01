Antoine Griezmann has been advised that a move to Manchester United would do wonders for his image.

It’s already the biggest transfer story in world football and French strikerhas been advised that a move to Manchester United would do wonders for his image. TeamTalk quotes Time Sport CEO Esteve Calzada who believes that if the 25-year-old was to leave Atletico Madrid for the Premier League this summer, he would be better to head to Old Trafford rather than The Emirates to join Arsenal.

In an interview with ESPN, Calzada declared that; “After what happened recently [against Bayern Munich in the Champions League], there is more and more talk about Arsenal not being a winning team anymore.”



“It has been a long time with no [big] trophies. It is a very popular club, of course, but United is a different animal. Even without being successful lately, they keep on growing their commercial revenues, as the brand is so strong. Arsenal are definitely one step behind United in terms of size, and in terms of potential that he can realise.”