The player who has stolen the transfer headlines since the turn of the year has declared that he is happy at his current employer and unlikely to move in the summer.



Antoine Griezmann, the primary target for Manchester United next season, has been explaining how happy he is at Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old declared that; “I always get the same questions about my future and it is getting a bit tiresome. Like I always say, I am very happy here at Atletico and in Madrid”.

In an interview with LA1 (via The Mirror) , French superstar, the primary target for Manchester United next season, has been explaining how happy he is at Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old declared that; “I always get the same questions about my future and it is getting a bit tiresome. Like I always say, I am very happy here at Atletico and in Madrid”.

"The weather is great, my team-mates are some of the best you can have and I am working with a great coach. So I am feeling very well here. I see no reason why I would want to leave." Euro 2016’s top goalscorer also stated that his current boss Diego Simeone is also happy in the Spanish capital; “He’s very happy here and he feels the team has a lot more to give. He also wants us to go far in the Champions League and in La Liga so I am sure he’ll continue."