Serie A giants Roma are prepared to sell Radja Nainggolan, for whom Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande have made contact.

Nainggolan is currently 29 and while he has been one of the most important players for the giallorossi over the past three seasons, Roma feel that his exit would clear the image of the club as the Belgian is known to have caused controversies regularly.

CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt that Roma are willing to offload Nainggolan and talks have already started with Chinese side Guangzhou, the deal is complicated because of cost and timing. Roma want the deal to be an initial loan with a fee of about 6-8 million euros or a permanent transfer of 40 million euros. The subsequent fee for a permanent fee following loan will see the cost rise to about 50 million euros.

His disciplinary problems aren’t the only reasons why Roma prefer selling him, but they also feel that his sale will help them settle accounts. UEFA are assessing the club’s finances for having breached Financial Fair Play rules and Nainggolan’s sale could ease those sanctions.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)