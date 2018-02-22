Guardiola admits that he feared for his job last season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he felt that he may have been sacked last season.



Guardiola was appointed as manager of the Citizens during the summer of 2016 after enjoying success with Barcelona in Spain and Bayern Munich in Germany.



During Guardiola’s first season in England with City, questions were raised over his ability to succeed while managing in England as City went on to finish the league in third place and a massive 15-points behind winners Chelsea.



In addition to this, they also failed to win a single trophy.

This season however, things look different as City have made the League title in England look easy and it will be the biggest upset in Premier League history if they fail to win it at this stage.



Guardiola has since admitted that he thought he could have been fired last season.

"Of course. I thought 'If it doesn't work, I'll go home, another one is coming and someone can try in his way', so in that moment there was concern about the results, what we can do to improve,” said the City boss.



“In that moment I thought that could happen, that it doesn't work."

