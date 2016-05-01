Guardiola and Mourinho in tussle to sign AS Monaco starlet
10 January at 11:50Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho are long time admirers of AS Monaco starlet Tiemoue Bakayoko and, according to a report of the Daily Record, Manchester City and Manchester United will go head to head to sign the highly-rated French midfielder in the January transfer window.
Guardiola wants a new centre midfielder to replace injured Ilkay Gundogan and the Red Devils are also looking for some midfield reinforcement although AS Monaco are understood not to be willing to sell the 22-year-old starlet in the current transfer window.
The Ligue1 giants could demand up to € 25 million to sell the player next summer, but are unwilling to sell their star in the current transfer window given their brilliant performances in the French league and in Champions League so far this season.
If either City or United fail to sign him, both Premier League giants will enter transfer talks next summer. The player is also being scouted by Serie A giants Juventus.
