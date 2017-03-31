Guardiola approaches Arsenal over signing of Juve, Barcelona target
01 April at 17:40A report of Mundo Deportivo has confirmed that Juventus and Manchester City are both interested in signing Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin in the summer. The Spain International is both on Allegri and Guardiola summer shopping lists although the Gunners are not open to sell the product of Barcelona academy.
The LaLiga giants are also keeping a close eye on Bellerin as they aim to take him back to the club to become their long time replacement for Dani Alves who left the Nou Camp last summer with Barcelona that failed to sign a temporary replacement for the Brazil captain.
Pep Guardiola, however, is determined to sign the 22-year-old so much so he’s said to have already met representatives of Arsenal alongside Man City’s technical director Ferran Soriano to discuss a potential summer move of Bellerin.
Guardiola hopes former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta can also manage to persuade Bellerin to move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer although the player would rather prefer to stay at Arsenal if also Arsene Wenger stays or return home joining Barcelona. Arsenal are expected to demand suitors € 50 million if Bellerin pushes to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.
