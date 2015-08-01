Guardiola burns Neville with simple yet devastating insult

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at criticism from TV pundit Gary Neville who claimed his decision to name only six substitutes against Burnley last weekend was "a joke."



The City boss defended his call saying that a combination of injuries and a youth team game at the same time had contributed to his decision to travel to Turf Moor with just 17 players.



Guardiola insisted Neville should know how serious management is after his disastrous four-month spell in charge at Valencia, where he lost or drew 18 of his 28 matches and saw his side humiliated 7-0 by Barcelona in a Copa del Rey match.



"It's quite simple, we had a lot of injuries. We had that day a training session at 4 p.m. in the afternoon, at the same time five or six of the players I could have taken, had a game here," Guardiola told a news conference.



“This guy, the pundit, he has to know my job is serious, it's not a joke, never is it a joke. It's so serious. And he should know that because he was a manager ... for a short time.”