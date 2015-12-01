Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola believes that his side will be beaten, sooner or later.

The Citizens saw their amazing 18-game winning streak end today as they were pegged back by Crystal Palace. It’s unfair to even speak of being “pegged”, considering that the Mancunians needed goalkeeper Ederson to save a last-gasp Luka Milivojevic penalty to keep them afloat.

Coach Guardiola - who was hired to bring European success, not just trophies in England - claims that he is "not thinking to be unbeaten. That is not going to happen.”

"Maybe Arsene is worried about that but I tell him many times that 2004 run is for him. Today is completely different to 2004.

"There are now more strong teams, a lot of competitions, a lot of games."

City are a cozy 14 points ahead in the table, though they saw Gabriel Jesus leave the field injured in the first half (he was crying), while Kevin De Bruyne went down late and needed to be carted off.