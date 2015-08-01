Guardiola comments on Jonny Evans to City rumours
18 August at 18:00Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has responded to the surprising rumours that he is after West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans, according to Manchester Evening News.
The former Manchester United defender was reportedly subject to a failed bid by City
"He's a player for West Brom. It stays the same," Guardiola said. "Tony Pulis was clear - I have nothing to add."
City are looking to bolster this defence before the summer window closes, having missed out on their priority targets already.
"We try to have the best squad possible for the long season. We're going to see how the market finishes until the end of the season.
"If we have to stay with the players we have right now, we will be happy. If someone comes, we will be happy too.
"I know how well the club works. We try to do our best, sometimes it is possible, sometimes it is not.
“Like last season, every season I start thinking my players are the best.
