According to Sunsport , Manchester City are set to beat off competition from both Chelsea and Juventus and sign Real Madrid midfielderthis summer. The journal claims that Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has convinced the 24-year-old to head to the Etihad next season in a fee believed to be somewhere in the region of £30 million.

The Spanish international has just a year left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and has expressed a desire to leave the club to seek more first-team opportunities elsewhere. This is not the first time that City has been linked with the player; back in 2013, he was close to arriving in England before choosing to go to the Spanish capital after being persuaded by Zinedine Zidane.

Guardiola is planning for the future and Isco is seen as the eventual replacement for his fellow countryman David Silva.



In a recent interview, the Catalan tactician explained that; “I am planning. (Sporting Director) Txiki Begiristain is planning. We have to have one eye on the short, the medium, the long term. We are buying for the long term. That’s why Leroy (Sane) is here, why Raz (Raheem Sterling) is here and why Gabriel (Jesus) is here.”