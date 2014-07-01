Manchester City are inching closer to Alexis Sanchez,

City Coach Pep Guardiola is confident that he can land the Chilean superstar, according to the Manchester Evening News.

City’s players are also talking about the possibility of the 28-year-old’s arrival, and are actually insisting that he join, too.

Guardiola wants to beef up his attack for the upcoming season, and is ready to offer the former Barcelona man

Arsene Wenger recently shocked fans by saying that he is happy to let players stay at the Emirates until the expiry of their deals, and Sanchez has only one year left on his current contract.

The Chilean is not getting on well with his current club, and has been considering offers from other, more competitive teams.

The Chilean still managed to score 30 goals in all competitions, adding 13 assists, too.