Guardiola eyes up deal for veteran Juventus defender

According to reports in the British press, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has set his sights on Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini.



The Catalonian tactician has long been an admirer of the 33-year-old, while he has in fact tried to sign former Bianconeri teammate Leonardo Bonucci on several occasions.



Meanwhile, Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is also on the Premier League leaders’ radar, having impressed in the Blaugrana rearguard alongside Gerard Piqué throughout the last 18 months.



Despite his advancing years, the Pisa native is still regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. Moreover, given the fact he is capable of playing as left-back, his versatility is viewed as a valuable commodity by Guardiola who likes his players to be comfortable in several positions across the pitch.



Time will tell whether this is set to be Chiellini’s final six months at Juve, regardless of where the Scudetto ends up come May: Naples or Turin.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)