Guardiola frustrated by Man City’s “really poor” form in loss

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were "really, really poor" as Basel inflicted only his second ever defeat at the Etihad Stadium, adding that his team "forgot to play."



City were beaten 2-1 on the night but still comfortably progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League by beating the Swiss champions 5-2 on aggregate.



The Catalan coach rested a number of senior players including Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Ederson, but was not impressed by his side's performance saying that they forgot to attack in the second half.



City completed 977 passes to their opponents 249, but Guardiola said they lacked a purpose and appeared to be passing for the sake of it.



"From tomorrow we will be happy to be in the quarterfinals for the second time at this club so we are new in that position and of course we are so happy for that," Guardiola told a news conference.



"Even the first half was quite good, but the second half we forgot to attack, we forgot to play. You must pass the ball to attack. Just to pass to pass for itself is nothing. The second half was really, really poor."