Guardiola hails goalkeeper as 'brave'
10 September at 15:15Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed his sides’ goalkeeper Ederson as ‘brave’, following City’s 5-0 thumping of Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, according to the Belfast Telegraph.
During the match, Liverpool attacker Saido Mane clashed with Ederson chasing a ball over the top.
Ederson needed stitches to the face after the collision and was eventually replaced by Claudio Bravo
Boss Guardiola said after: "We play so high the goalkeeper has to play on the 18-yard box to help us with these forward balls.
"When the pitch was wet and the ball goes into that position, we have to defend with our goalkeeper.
"It is so important for us to feel that for our central defenders, with long balls, we have one guy to help us.
"But it was brave because Mane was coming and you could decide not to touch the ball. Unfortunately he is injured but hopefully he will come back as soon as possible."
