Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dropped the biggest hint yet that he made an error by letting England goalkeeper Joe Hart go out on-loan last summer. The 29-year-old was deemed to surplus to requirement at The Etihad Stadium by the Catalan tactician who allowed him to go out to Serie A side Torino replacing him with Barcelona’s Claudio Bravo who has yet to convince he can adapt to the Premier League.





As we reported on Calciomercato.com on Wednesday, Hart was spotted heading to a Milan hotel to talk to Chelsea officials over a possible move to Stamford Bridge in the summer and Liverpool are also believed to be interested in securing his services next season.

Guardiola dropped Bravo for last night’s 4-0 demolition of West Ham United and after the game explained to reporters, when asked about why he off-loaded the England custodian, that; “I’m a guy who has to take decisions and I make a lot of mistakes. I had to take the decisions.”