Guardiola hits back at Raiola: ‘He offered me Pogba and Mkhitaryan’
06 April at 17:25Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hit back at Mino Raiola who had previously attacked the Spanish manager: "He [Guardiola] is a coward, a dog. He’s a classic priest. ‘Do as I tell you – don’t do what I do....’ If Manchester City win the Champions League this season it will emphasise what a good coach he is – but I’ll hate it”, Raiola said.
During today’s press conference ahead of the Manchester derby, Guardiola replied to Raiola’s claims: “This person (Raiola) offered me Krhitaryan and Pogba two months ago. Exactly, two months ago he asked me if his players wanted to play for me and for Manchester City. I am not the kind of person that needs to protect his players, he can’t take me his players like I was a dog. Comparing me with a dog, then, it’s not nice. He must respect the dogs”, Guardiola said.
Raiola’s reply won’t take long. The Italian super agent loves having the final word.
Go to comments