Guardiola hits out at police after Man City bus attack in Liverpool
05 April at 13:00Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hit out at Liverpool police following the attack to Man City bus in Liverpool yesterday night. The team bus was hit by stones and glass bottles thrown by some Liverpool fans before the game and when the Citizens arrived at Anfield Road Guardiola was not impressed with the job of the Liverpool police.
“Thanks for protecting us”, Guardiola told the policemen according to Fox Sports.
“I really appreciate what you did, shame on you.”
Man City players seemed shocked by the events before the game and after the final whistle Guardiola told media: “We didn’t expect similar scenes, especially after what happened to Borussia Dortmund last season. This is not Liverpool.”
Klopp replied shortly after: “We did everything we could to avoid this situation. I apologize”, the German said.
Right below you can see a couple of videos taken from inside and outside Manchester City team bus yesterday night.
What it was like on the Man City bus going to Anfield ( via manel.estiarte) pic.twitter.com/Q5HUAGFfuv— TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) April 5, 2018
