Guardiola lashes out at Mourinho's criticisms, says he's a "broken record"

Pep Guardiola brushed off claims from Jose Mourinho that Manchester United suffered from refereeing mistakes in Sunday's derby defeat, suggesting that his rival is beginning to sound like a broken record.



Manchester City took all three points and local bragging rights with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. City’s goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi bookended United's lone strike from the gifted foot of Marcus Rashford.



The victory extends City's Premier League lead to 11 points, but Mourinho suggested after the final whistle that his team should have received a penalty after Ander Herrera tangled with Otamendi.



To Guardiola, however, those criticisms of the match officials sounded strangely familiar, with Mourinho having claimed before the game that City's players go down too easily under challenges. “Last season it was the same – we won here and it was the referee. Today as well," the manager said to Sky Sports.



"Yesterday he spoke about the referee. We are an honest team. We had 75% ball possession, which means we wanted to play. We came here and did that. It’s not true that my players go down easily. That is not an argument I believe."