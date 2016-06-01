Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in offering Claudio Bravo a chance to return to the La Liga.

The 34-year-old Bravo joined Manchester City last summer and has struggled to find his feet in England since joining. This season, he has made only one appearance in the league, which was a substitute appearance against Liverpool when Ederson was taken off due to a serious face injury.

Don Balon suggests that Bravo has grown frustrated about a lack of first-team opportunities and wants to move on, as he looks for more time on the pitch. And Guardiola doesn’t like to have disgruntled players in his side and the former Barcelona boss wants to get rid of the Chilean as soon as possible.

It is said that Bravo has been offered to multiple La Liga clubs and the stopper is very happy to return to Spain and make the most of the last few years that are left in his career.

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)