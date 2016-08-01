Man City prepare €35m bid to sign promising Chesea target
11 April at 12:30No secret that one of Guardiola’s top priorities for next summer will be to strengthen Manchester City’s defensive pack. The Citizens are being linked with some very big names around Europe and according to France Football the Premier League giants have now set sights on AS Monaco defensive star Benjamin Mendy.
The French left-back has one goal and ten assists in 33 appearances with the Ligue1 giants and the French paper claims Guardiola is ready to pay € 35 million to sign the 22-year-old during the summer transfer window.
Mendy would replace Gael Clichy who is set to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season and are hopeful to seal the transfer of the French defender despite the interest of their Premier League rivals Chelsea.
Mendy is said to have snubbed a move to Manchester City last summer when he opted to join AS Monaco for € 15 million instead of moving to the Etihad Stadium from Marseille.
