Guardiola pushes for Man City to sign French star as Bayern’s option to buy set to expire
18 April at 16:00Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is pushing for his club to complete the signing of Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman next summer, today’s edition of Le Parisien reports.
The Frenchman joined the Bavarians on a loan deal with option to buy in summer 2015. Bayern Munich had to pay Juventus € 7 million for the player’s 2-year loan. The Bavarians also have a € 21 million option to make the winger’s move permanent but their option to buy expires at the end of the month.
According to the French paper (via ilbianconero), Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has given green light to make the player’s loan move permanent but the Bavarians have almost completed the signing of Julian Brandt, another promising winger, and the possible arrival of the German starlet could lead to Coman’s Allianz Arena exit next summer.
Meantime, Guardiola hopes the situation will become favourable for his Manchester City side given that Bayern Munich only have 12 days to make the player’s move permanent. If they fail to do so, the player would make return to Juventus and the Serie A giants will have to take a decision over the player’s future next summer.
