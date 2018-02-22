Pep Guardiola has taken a shot at Spanish official Mateu Lahoz after his City side were skittled out of the Champions League quarterfinals last night.

Things had begun so well for the Catalan Coach, his side going ahead in the first kicks of the game when Raheem Sterling made the most of a poor clearance to feed Gabriel Jesus for the opener.

But City were then denied what looked like a perfectly legitimate second goal for offside. The game turned soon after, when Mo Salah found the back of the net. Roberto Firmino then sealed a win for the ages for the Reds, allowing them to make another Champions League semi-final.

"I said it was a goal when the ball was passed to Leroy Sane. That's why he sent me off. It would have been different to go in 2-0," Guardiola said.

"It's different when Salah's goal at Anfield is offside. It's different when Gabriel Jesus's goal at Anfield is offside.

"In this competition the teams are so equal and the influence of refereeing decisions is so important."

Guardiola, on the other hand, found himself consigned to the stands after being sent off.

He has some strong words after the game…

"He likes to be different, he likes to be special," said Guardiola about Lahoz. "He is special. He is going to decide the opposite from what people see. I didn't say any wrong words, it was wrong to send me off.

“These kind of decisions make the difference. Well done Liverpool. But in the right moments, we miss these decisions at this level."