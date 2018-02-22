Guardiola: 'Real-Juve? It's still hard to determine...'

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola spoke to the English press a few hours before their game against Tottenham, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"VAR? I think that we would be for it but other teams obviously don't think like us. Manchester United and Chelsea are two clubs who did not want the VAR so it is what it is. I think it will be used in the EPL at some point in the future but we will still have to wait a bit. It's something that will be standard world wide in the future as the referees need help on the pitch. Real Madrid versus Juventus? It's still hard to determine today if it was a penalty kick or not so it wasn't an easy call for the referee. This is why I think they should get help from the VAR. There are some leagues that have been using it and I think it has had a positive impact so far. There are some improvements needed perhaps but this will come with time. Football is so quick nowadays, VAR could be useful...".