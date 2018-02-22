Guardiola reveals how Man City can beat Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City need to have a perfect game against Liverpool, if they have to qualify for the semi-final of this season’s Champions League.



The Merseryside club registered a 3-0 comfortable victory over the Premier League leaders in the first leg at Anfield. City failed to score a crucial away goal during their short trip to face Jurgen Klopp’s side.



"To go through we have to have the perfect game. Create a lot of chances and be clinical when you create those chances. Concede few chances. Defend well with our goalkeeper making saves," Guardiola said.



"All the conditions have to be almost perfect for us to go through because the first result was tough. We have 90 minutes and we know anything can happen.”



"Of course we have to score the first one and then the second, we'll see. The momentum when we are in the Champions League, we have to try to make it last longer."



City, who had a 2-0 lead against Manchester United in the derby, suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Jose Mourinho’s side. Guardiola would be hoping his side can overcome a 3-0 deficit when they face Liverpool at the Etihad.