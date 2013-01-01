Guardiola reveals Man City’s transfer spending limit

It may not seem like it, but even Manchester City has a transfer budget.



“Even City," Pep Guardiola insisted on Friday when pushed on transfer spending. "There are salaries we cannot pay, and there are transfer [fees] we cannot pay. We do not know in the future what is going to happen but we didn't pay more than £100 million, £90m or £80m for one player.”



“We cannot pay that right now. They [the board] told me.”



“It’s true when the people of Abu Dhabi took over the team, in that period they spent a lot," he said ahead of the game with Newcastle on Janury 20. "But our most expensive player is Kevin De Bruyne (around £55m) and when you see now the reality, a lot of clubs spend much more for one or two players.”



“We [spent] the same amount for four, five or six players. In the end what we spent in the summer is quite similar to United, but they bought two or three players and we bought six or seven."



He did, however, open the door to increased spending in the future. "Maybe in the future the club will spend more than £100m on one player like other important teams did. We need to change the squad and of course what happened last summer (Neymar), everything increased amazingly. You have to adapt to that."