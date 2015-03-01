Guardiola's Manchester City want Hazard as Chelsea like...
18 February at 21:37Manchester City are playing great football as they are one of the best teams in Europe. Pep Guardiola's side are currently first in the English Premier league standings as they have a 16 point advantage on second placed Manchester United. Even so, Pep Guardiola's team want to keep improving as they should once again be quite active come summer time. According to the Daily Star, it seems like City have real interest in Chelsea star Eden Hazard. The Belgian international is Chelsea's best player as it won't be easy to get him. Chelsea on the other hand have their eyes on Manchester CIty star Sergio Aguero as they would only consider letting the Belgian leave if the Argentine comes back the other way. This seems to be an idea as of now but who knows if initial talks might eventually begin between the involved parties?
Chelsea are currently 4th in the EPL standinds as Antonio Conte's future is in heavy doubt. He is one of the leading candidates to take the Italian national team coaching job...
