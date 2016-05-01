Guardiola shocks the world of football claiming that the end of his career ‘is close’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has released an interview with NBC revealing some shocking details about the future of his coaching career.



“I’m getting closer to the end of my coaching career, I’m sure about that”, Guardiola has said.



“I’ll remain in charge of Manchester City for the next three years, maybe more but I don’t see myself coaching until I'm 60 or 65. I feel that the process of my goodbye has already started.”



Guardiola had already suggested that the date of his retirement is edging closer during the press conference after Manchester City’s win over Burney. When British reporters asked him whether he thinks Manchester City is the last club of his career, he replied: “It’s definitely one of my last ones.”



Guardiola was appointed as Manchester City boss last summer. He has already coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich winning 21 trophies (including two Champions Leagues, three European Supercups and Three Clubs’ World Cups) during his career.

