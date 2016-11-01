Guardiola snubs Man Utd and Juve: ‘I only watch these three clubs’
14 January at 21:00Prior to this afternoon’s match between Liverpool and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola opened up about which football teams he likes to watch on television. He said: “I’m more of a fan than coach. It’s on this basis that I choose who I watch. Of course, I like to follow Barcelona because I’m a fan of the club and I grew up there. I enjoy watching Napoli, who play very similar football, as do Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have dropped some points but they always play good football. Even when they lose they tend to have had 25 shots at goal.”
