Guardiola: 'Sorry if we offended Man United, not just Mourinho'

Pep Guardiola is sorry that he offended Manchester United, “but not just Jose Mourinho”.



​Speaking at a press conference today, the Spanish Coach explained his players’ role in the scuffle that took place after Sunday’s 2-1 win over rivals Man United.



A fight broke out between the two sides in the tunnels afterwards, with Jose Mourinho having milk throwing at him and claiming that City were being disrespectful, with talk that City’s bench had a go at Zlatan Ibrahimovic “for talking a lot, but moving little.”



"If we offended United - not just one player, not Jose - Manchester United, then I apologise," Guardiola claimed.



The Catalan Coach still apologised.



"We have to enjoy those moments. If the people cannot understand that then I'm sorry. We won a derby.



"If we were not correct than I apologise to all of Manchester United. Our intentions was not that. It was to celebrate inside the locker room."



Guardiola’s City are now 11 points ahead of Man United in the Premier League table.



