Guardiola to challenge Man Utd with €40m January bid for Barcelona star
24 September at 13:35Pep Guardiola is willing to add some depth to Manchester City’s defence and midfield departments. The Catalan boss, in fact, is reported to be interested in signing versatile Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto who has a € 40 million release clause included in his contract.
Segi Roberto wants to sign a contract extension with Barcelona and according to Don Balon he has requested a salary similar to Pique’s although Barcelona have yet to enter new contract talks with the player’s agent.
Manchester United had also being linked with welcoming the player’s services in the summer.
According to the Spanish news outlet Guardiola wants to sign Sergi Roberto in January paying his € 40 million release clause.
The Spaniard is reported to have already contacted the player and his entourage.
Sergi Roberto would prefer Barcelona stay over a move to the Premier League but the versatile midfielder is not willing to stay at the Camp Nou if the club fail to match his contract demands.
