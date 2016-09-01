Pep Guardiola may be in hot water over his involvement in the Catalonian referendum.

According to reports from Spain, the Guardia Civil (a form of gendarmerie) are investigating the Manchester City manager for allegedly reading out a speech in favour of Catalonia’s independence.

Since the referendum was declared to be illegal by the Spanish government, the central government engaged in a heavy-handed suppression of the referendum a few months ago, resulting in hundreds of protesters and potential voters being injured.

Guardiola is being investigated for “rebelling” against the central state, the Guardia Civil’s report claiming that

The Citizens’ Coach has been in favour of independence, but hasn’t been extreme or provocative in his statements. He is a native of the region and a legend at Barcelona.

The British press has reacted with fear, worrying that such accusations could derail what has been an incredible season, with the Manchester side winning 16 straight games in all competitions and playing some of the best football seen in England in recent years.

“the manifesto was read by Josep Guardiola and intended to mobilize all supporters of independence.”