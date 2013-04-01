



Manchester City want a piece of one of France's most promising wingers, reports from the continent confirm. Le10Sport reveal that Pep Guardiola dreams of a reunion with former pupil Kingsley Coman, whom he signed from Juventus at the beginning of last season from Juventus on a loan-to-buy deal worth over 20 million.

In fact, Le10 confirm that contacts between the two sides have already been made, between City and Coman’s entourage.

Guardiola’s appreciation was made known in that occasion, as was his intention to pitch a plan to the Frenchman in the coming weeks.

Though negotiations have yet to begin, Manchester City have made their position known.

Coman has missed many games this season because of injury, but even since his return in January he’s not played a full game, scoring twice against Hamburg as a starter but otherwise mostly coming off the bench.

Thing is, Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti told Italian media a few days ago that he wanted to make Coman’s move to the Allianza Arena permanent,

