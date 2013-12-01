Manchester City sound like they may buy another defender, if Pep Guardiola can be taken to his word.

​Speaking at a press conference on Friday evening, the Spanish Coach confirmed that the Sky Blues will try to land another defender “if the market gives us a chance”, but also that he is “happy” with what he has at the moment.

"I am happy with John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports.

"We don't have too much more to spend. We have spent a lot because we didn't have a lot of guys.

"But if the market gives us a chance we are going to try to sign (a defender)."

The Citizens have spent over £200 million already in the current window, and mostly on defenders. Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker have both joined for over £50m, along with Danilo from Real Madrid and midfielder Bernardo Silva.

"I'm happy with the squad we have.

"I was happy with the players I had last season. You never hear one bad word about the players.

"But we'll buy players to reinforce the team, like other teams around the world, until August 31st.

"But if not we'll go with what we have. The market is so expensive."

Guardiola seemed to be hinting that this had to do with tactics and pressing, despite his denials.

"But it's not about the tactics - whether you play three, four, five-man defence - it's about believing you can do it.

"We believe in the principles, whether it be high pressing, aggressive in some areas with the ball or without the ball, it's about reinforcing the principle of what we have to do."