Pep Guardiola has taken a shot at “defensive teams” following his side’s 1-0 win over Newcastle.

The Citizens struggled to find a way past the Toon Army, despite hitting the woodwork twice in the first half. It was enough for a record eighteenth-straight win, though Nicolas Otamendi had to clear a dangerous effort off the line.

"We did absolutely everything but it is difficult to play when the other team doesn't want to play," said Guardiola.

"In the last minutes we played in their rhythm and then it was not easy because it is not over at 1-0 - we created enough chances to win 2-0, 3-0, 4-0.

"As a manager I have to adapt. We have played teams who high press, low press, attack us. Any manager and team can play how they want. And you have to find a way to beat them."

City eventually triumphed when Raheem Sterling was put through by a great ball from Kevin De Bruyne.