It's safe to say that Pep Guardiola is no stranger to success; much like his old adversary, Jose Mourinho, practically everything the Catalonian tactician has touched in management has turned to gold.

14 major honours with Barcelona, seven with Bayern Munich; including three successive league titles with both. Success, you'd think, would have come just as easily at Manchester City.





And yet, this season, in the maiden voyage of his first ever Premier League adventure, Guardiola finds himself in troubled waters. It's no secret that the Etihad hierarchy viewed Guardiola as their 'chosen one' for years and when the decision was made that he would be leaving Bayern Munich, City moved swiftly to tie down one of the most in-demand managers of modern times.

However, with his side residing in fifth place in the Premier League table, Guardiola faces a challenge he's unaccustomed to. Trailing league leaders Chelsea by a massive 12 points and playing catch up with Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal; City have slipped out of the Champions League places and out of title contention.

Heavy defeats to Everton and reigning-but-struggling champions Leicester have put pressure on Guardiola and after surrendering a two goal lead last weekend in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, many City fans may perhaps wonder if they were better off sticking with Manuel Pellegrini; a man who seemed to 'get' the club and knew how to win England's top club prize.





It's unthinkable that City will axe Guardiola in the summer should this indifferent run of form continue, and while many see City as a project under Guardiola it could be argued that this is the first time in his managerial career that he's had to deal with a real challenge.

At Bayern Munich he inherited a squad that was already the dominant force in the Bundesliga and had won the Champions League prior to his arrival, while at Barcelona he benefited by having players such as Puyol, Xavi, and Iniesta in their prime, not to mention the undisputed and influential talents of Leo Messi at his disposal; it could be argued that it's 'easier' to win when you inherit a team already operating at its peak or a squad filled with genuine, world class players.

The decision to toss aside goalkeeper Joe Hart may yet come back to haunt Guardiola, as the calamitous Claudio Bravo fails to inspire confidence and continues to ship goals; surely it would have been more beneficial to coach England's number one how to play the Pep way rather than replace him with an inferior goalkeeper just because he knows how to play out from the back?

The football world has watched as Jose Mourinho slowly morphed from the Special One to the Normal One, and Guardiola is now facing the most challenging four months of his managerial career; will he rise to continue his dominance of every domestic league he's managed in, or has he truly underestimated the challenge of the English game at his cost?

And while one Premier League career is just beginning, another may slowly be coming to and end as Arsene Wenger closes in on the completion of his 20th season at Arsenal.





Rumours continually swirl regarding his future and who will ultimately replace the longest serving manager in English League football; Diego Simeone and Roberto Martinez are just two names that have been mentioned, but Arsenal fans will demand a name with a reputation to match as they demand silverware.

It's fair to say that Wenger is a polarising figure these days, we've all seen the protests in the stands, fans brandishing signs demanding that he go, while at the same time witnessing Wenger's more vocal backers demand those signs are taken down. A bizarre situation when you consider that the Frenchman has turned Arsenal into a consistent top four finisher and regular in the UEFA Champions League; group stage participants for 17 consecutive seasons.







Yet, when you look at the trophy cabinet you can begin to understand the frustration of Arsenal supporters; nine major honours in 20 years, not including the six Community Shield titles. With six FA Cups and three Premier League crowns, the sad fact is that an Arsenal captain has not held aloft the Premier League trophy since the Highbury days; the Emirates, as state-of-the-art as it may be, lacks soul and, dare I say, history.

With four months of the season remaining Arsenal sit in second place, trailing leaders Chelsea by eight points which while not insurmountable, bridging that gap looks a tough ask given the relentless form of Antonio Conte's new look Stamford Bridge outfit.

Should Wenger decide to call time on his illustrious and entertaining time in English football, he would love to cement his legacy at Arsenal by signing off as a champion, finally bringing the Premier League trophy to the Emirates and leaving a platform for his successor to truly build from.





James McGhie