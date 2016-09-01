Guardiola: ‘Why Chelsea are the Premier League leaders’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola talked to media ahead of tonight’s key Premier League clash against Chelsea. The Blues lost their last league game against Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday whilst Manchester City managed a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.



Manchester City were believed to be credible title contenders at the beginning of the season but the Citizens are now 11 points behind Antonio Conte’s side.

Guardiola gave his own explanation for Chelsea’s domestic dominion this season.



“I was always going to fall short but it is true that I knew from the beginning Chelsea would have a good season. They have brought in very good players and, even though they were only so-so at the start, once they settled on a way to play they became very good. The fact that they usually have a week to work on things in training helps a lot. It is a big advantage if you have time.”



As for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, Guardiola said: “He is an excellent manager, one of the very best. I learned a lot from his Juventus team and, when he took over as Italy manager, he was able to make them play beautiful football in a culture where it is so defensive.”

