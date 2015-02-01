Guardiola wishes Alexis Sanchez, Man Utd ‘good luck’

Pep Guardiola has congratulated Alexis Sanchez on his impending move to Manchester United, insisting the Chilean and his agent have "decided what is the best for them".



The Manchester City manager had made acquiring Sanchez one of his top priorities before team executives pulled the plug on their interest.



Jose Mourinho confirmed that his side are yet to close an agreement with Arsenal, but admitted that he could not deny that his side "are there" in the race to sign him. It has been widely reported that Alexis will earn anything between €375,000-per-week and €650,000-per-week at Old Trafford, but Guardiola was not prepared to discuss the financial aspect of the deal.



I am not the guy with the mathematics, the numbers," he said. "At the end what I know is he is still at Arsenal, I think he will go to United. Congratulations to both of them, the players and his agents decide where they want to play, good luck."