Speaking at a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Liverpool, the Catalan gaffer confirmed that Arsenal did indeed offer a trade to Manchester City.

"It's simple, when we spoke with Arsenal in the last days, they wanted to make a swap with Raz [Sterling]," Guardiola confirmed today (via ESPN).



The England international scored nine goals between the Premier League and the Champions League under “Pep” last season, adding as many assists.



He has started the current campaign very strongly too, bagging two goals.



"They talked to me and I said no chance. Zero chance. Not one percent chance. He's 22, an English player, a lot to improve.



"We only made an offer with cash, they accepted but [we] couldn't sign their player."



Reports agree that Arsenal had conceded to selling Alexis Sanchez, but only on transfer deadline day, and for a whopping €55 million.