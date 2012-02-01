Thierry Henry has refused to rule himself out of the running to succeed Arsene Wenger as boss at The Emirates. The Frenchman, who is currently the assistant to Roberto Martinez in the Belgian national team was speaking to

Former Arsenal greathas refused to rule himself out of the running to succeed Arsene Wenger as boss at The Emirates. The Frenchman, who is currently the assistant to Roberto Martinez in the Belgian national team was speaking to Canal + and was asked about the possible vacancy that may arise in north London.

Henry explained that; “It doesn't depend on me, there are things to be respected, it's the club of my heart but I do not have any right wings. My name is quoted to succeed Wenger, I hear that. But it's hard for me to talk about it I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done. Am I ready? I don't know and nobody knows, but I also need to learn my job.”



"I will not be a consultant all my life, but coaching is not my aim," added Henry, who works alongside Belgium head coach Martinez. I have not fixed any goal in the head, I will love it [be a coach] and I will do everything for it. But, right now, I'm in learning mode."



The 39-year-old is likely to remain in his current job until after Russia 2018.