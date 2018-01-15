If reports are to be believed, AC Milan defender Gustavo Gomez is set to seal a move away from the San Siro based club this month.

Gomez has failed to make a single Serie A appearance this season and has failed to break into the Milan first-team since joining from Lanus last summer. The 24-year-old has made just a single appearance for the rossoneri this season and that too came from the bench in the Europa League.

CalcioMercato reported some weeks ago about Gomez’s possible move to Boca Juniors, Gazzetta dello Sport understand that the move is inching closer. It is believed that Boca has received a positive response from Milan, who have agreed to let the Paraguayan defender leave on loan this month and the move will be made permanent next summer.

The transfer process is similar to the one that saw Jose Sosa head out of San Siro this past summer and while he was on loan at Trabzonspor till two days ago, he has now joined the club on a permanent basis. The same will be the case with Gomez.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)