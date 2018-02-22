Guti: All that is missing for Neymar is Real Madrid
22 February at 20:30Another Real Madrid man has come out in favour of a Neymar move to Real Madrid.
The latest big name is that of Guti, who was recently linked to the Merengues bench as Zinedine Zidane has ended up under siege.
Speaking about the Neymar case, however, he was more positive, saying that he thinks that Neymar will make the move, saying that “all that is missing is Real Madrid.”
"I think so," Guti said. "In the end, he has been in an important club like Barcelona and now he is in another at PSG but you only really get to see him in the Champions League. All that is missing for him is Real Madrid. If he wants to progress and move further, in order to do that he needs to do it at Real Madrid."
The playmaker, who played a massive 542 games for Real before retiring from playing recently, also had this to say about Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema: "Zidane proved that there is no one untouchable -- only Cristiano -- and that is down to his own merit.
“But it will depend on [Bale and Benzema]. They are great players and if they are at the top level, they are very important players for Real Madrid.
