Halftime: Valencia 0 - 0 FC Barcelona: Messi robbed of a goal

It is a goalless drawat the Mestalla when Valencia host FC Barcelona in the top match in the La Liga this weekend.



However, by all rights FC Barcelona should be in the lead after Lionel Messi had a goal disallowed which was clearly inside the line for all to see. Unfortunately it was clear to everyone except to the people that matter the most, namely the referee Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva and his team.



Below you can see a screenshot of the situation and given all the criticism against VAR and goal line technology we can all agree that it is better to have a system that can be improved rather than having teams being robbed the way that Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona were tonight.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)