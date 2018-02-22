Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik has once again been voted Slovakia footballer of the year, his fifth in succession.



The 30-year-old has bigger things on his mind however, and that’s the fascinating battle with Juventus for this season’s Serie A titlewhich he's been describing to sport.aktuality.sk



When it was put to him that his club had now relinquished top-sport in Italy, Hamsik explained that there was no need to press the panic button just yet; “It’s not pleasing that is for sure,” he declared, “but there are still many games to go until the end of the season and there could be games where Juventus lose points.



“They still have to play Roma and Milan and of course, Napoli.”



Asked about recent comments made by international team-mate Stanislav Lobotka, that he could go to China to continue his career, Hamsik explained that; “Up until now this has just been a rumour with no motive it it. I’m only concentrating on Napoli; to win the Scudetto would be a dream come true.”