Hamsik: "I am 100% certain I will stay at Napoli"

Napoli's Slovakian international midfielder and captain Marek Hamsik spoke to Slovakian media outlet Pravda after being awarded the best Slovakian player of the first 25 years of the countries existence.



The Napoli captain was very happy and humbled stating: "It is a great honor to get this award. I know that the fans could have chosen from a list of really important players, both current and historical players. You play football for the fans and if they appreciate you then that's the highest honor for a footballer."



Hamsik was then asked about beating Diego Maradona's goal record at Napoli: "A lot had been written about it and everyone was looking forward to that moment. When it came it was beautiful. It was the same when I got my 116th goal against Sampdoria. When 60,000 fans stood and screamed my name at the San Paolo I got chills. It’s something unrepeatable, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. I have not met Maradona yet after the record. It is not the right time just yet. He congratulated me for the record, I appreciate that a lot."



The Napoli captain was then asked about his future removing any doubts stating that: "I’ve got no doubts about my future, I’m a Napoli player and I’m not going to leave. Now I’m concentrating on finally bringing the Scudetto to Naples, that’s my main objective. We’re at the top, then there’s Juventus and the other teams are nine points or more behind us. Juventus are without doubt our toughest opponent, but I don’t even want to talk about other teams."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)