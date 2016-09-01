Hamsik: ‘I turned down Juve and AC Milan’
15 January at 10:00Napoli star Marek Hamsik talked to Il Corriere dello Sport about his career and the current Serie A campaign.
The Slovakia International confirmed that a few years ago he turned down a chance to move to Juventus and AC Milan: “I was tempted but I did not feel ready to leave. It’s hard to make predictions in football but I think my career will end here in Naples.”
“I joined this club when I was a very young, I was only 20 and I’ve never had regrets about my choice. I am happy in Naples and my family is happy as well. I feel at home here, the city is great and people are welcoming.”
“I have a special relationship with De Laurentiis, I don’t know how many players can directly talk to their president, we’ve been arguing as well sometimes but we’ve always respected each other and my permanence in Naples confirms how much we respect each other.”
“I hope we’ll manage to win the league this season. I think everybody wants it, I think we would deserve it.”
