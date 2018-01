Napoli star Marek Hamsik talked to Il Corriere dello Sport about his career and the current Serie A campaign. The Slovakia International confirmed that a few years ago he turned down a chance to move to Juventus and AC Milan: “I was tempted but I did not feel ready to leave. It’s hard to make predictions in football but I think my career will end here in Naples.”“I joined this club when I was a very young,I feel at home here, the city is great and people are welcoming.”“I have a special relationship with De Laurentiis, I don’t know how many players can directly talk to their president,confirms how much we respect each other.”“I hope we’ll manage to win the league this season. I think everybody wants it, I think we would deserve it.”